Police seize cigarettes worth RM4.3m, nab three

IPOH, Dec 25 — Police seized 25,850 cartons of cigarettes worth RM4.3 million after detaining three men including two Bangladeshi nationals at a warehouse in Wisma Ransons, Jalan Station, Tapah on Monday.

Tapah district police chief, Supt Wan Azharuddin Wan Ismail said the trio, aged 20 to 47 years, were nabbed in a raid by a Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department, Special Operations Force, Special Investigation and Intelligence branch team at about 10.30 pm.

‘’An inspection of the warehouse revealed 20,000 cartons of cigarettes of various brands on which duties have not been paid.

‘’The team also found 1,150 cartons of cigarettes in an Isuzu lorry and a further 4,700 cartons in a Hicom lorry on which duties have also not been paid,’’ he said in a statement here today.

He said further investigations were being conducted and the trio would be charged under Section 135(1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967 which was punishable under Section 135 of the same act and could be fined 20 times the value of the goods or jail up to three years or both if found guilty. — Bernama