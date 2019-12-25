Kit Siang calls for authorities to take action against Gamis president

Lim Kit Siang speaks to reporters at the Dang Wangi district police headquarters August 15, 2019. — Picture by Emmanuel Santa Maria Chin

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 25 – DAP veteran Lim Kit Siang today urged authorities to take action and investigate the statements made by The Malaysian Muslim Students Coalition (Gamis) president Saifullah Baiduri who accused the Pakatan Harapan administration of being a communist government.

The Iskandar Puteri MP in a press statement today said incendiary and irresponsible remarks like the one made by Saifullah and an unnamed ustaz must not be given immunity and impunity or Malaysia will end up as a polarised and ungovernable nation.

“Incendiary and irresponsible statements like the one issued by Gamis President Saifullah Baiduri must not be given immunity and impunity if Malaysia is not to be polarised to become ungovernable and destroyed by uncontrolled spread of lies, fake news and hate speech in the social media.

“The authorities concerned must take stern action against Saifullah for his incendiary and irresponsible statement that the bloody riots of May 13, 1969 may return as long as Dong Zong still exists,” said Lim.

He pointed out that there was also a video on social media yesterday where an unnamed ustaz had alleged that the current government has become a communist government and that communism had entered the Malaysian Cabinet.

Lim said if such remarks promoting hate, distrust, bigotry and intolerance among Malaysians is allowed, the nation will never succeed as a united, democratic, progressive, prosperous and successful country.

Instead, it will suffer the fate of a failed, backward, divided and broken country.

Yesterday, Saifullah had issued a press statement warning that the bloody race-riots of May 13, 1969 may return as long as Chinese educationist group Dong Zong exists.

He had urged the Home Ministry and police to ban the Chinese group, accusing it of opposing nationalistic government policies that work towards unity.

Gamis’ remark was similar to a leader from Islamist party PAS, who earlier this week urged the police to step in and stop the Chinese Organisation Congress from going ahead to avoid a repeat of the 2017 riots at the Sri Maha Mariamman Hindu temple in Subang Jaya.

Kuala Nerus MP Datuk Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali had also called on the Ministry of Home Affairs to deregister the Dong Jiao Zong Chinese education group under the Societies Act 1966.

Dong Jiao Zong’s closed-door congress to discuss the implementation of Jawi script into vernacular schools on December 28, is set to be followed by another one on Sunday by a group called Gabungan Seni Khat Action Team, which also opposes the teaching of Jawi script in vernacular schools.

In August, the Education Ministry confirmed that it would still introduce khat calligraphy as part of the Bahasa Melayu Year Four subject next year as scheduled.