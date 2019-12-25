King and Queen wish all Christians a merry Christmas

People attend Christmas eve mass at the Church of Our Lady of Fatima in Brickfields, Kuala Lumpur December 24, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 25 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah extended their Christmas greetings to all Christians in the country celebrating Christmas today.

“Wishing you and your loved ones a very Merry Christmas and a joyous New Year.

“May this festive season bring peace, prosperity, goodwill and happiness to all,” their Majesties said in a post on the Istana Negara Instagram account. — Bernama