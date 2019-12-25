Kelantan male civil servants to wear songkok every Thursday

A man is reflected in a mirror as he tries on a songkok at a shop in Kuala Lumpur March 20, 2017. — Reuters pic

KOTA BARU, Dec 25 — The Kelantan government has made it compulsory for its 5,000 male civil servants to wear songkok to work every Thursday, effective immediately.

The directive was issued by the Kelantan State Secretary on December 19, signed by Deputy State Secretary Datuk Tengku Azmi Tengku Jaafar.

According to Tengku Azmi, the decision was made by the state government during its executive councillors meeting on November 6.

The directive affects those working at the administration office at Darulnaim Complex and local government offices, he said when contacted here today.

“They have to wear black songkok every Thursday during office hours,” he said, adding that the move was in line with efforts to promote the state’s Islamic image. — Bernama