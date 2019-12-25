Four MRSM students won gold medal at international robotic competition

A team from Turkey competes with student teams from over 160 countries in first international robot Olympics in Washington in this file picture taken on July 17, 2017. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 25 — Four Mara Junior Science College (MRSM) students clinched two gold medals at the 2019 International Robot Olympiad (IRO) in Chiang Mai, Thailand on December 15 to 20.

Majlis Amanah Rakyat (Mara) in a statement today noted that Bentong MRSM students, Ahmad Muqry Hasni and Nur Ain Balqis Mohd Razuan won the gold medal in the Creative Category Challenge (rpt: Creative Category Challenge), with a theme Robot: Agricultural Revolution.

“The robot built by them is called Dr Plant, which is capable of identifying tree pests and control them by using pesticide spray,” said the agency in a statement.

Meanwhile, Ziyad Azhar and Hana Humaira Wan Hasnan of Kota Putra MRSM took the gold medal in the Robot in Movie Challenge (rpt: Robot in Movie) through a video with a sub-theme of Vital Monitoring, to the main theme (Robot: Agricultural Revolution).

The competition requires participants to create a robot that is related to a given theme, develop it as multimedia work, testing their planning ability, understanding of mechanical knowledge as well as broad knowledge in various fields such as editing and special effects.

According to the statement, Mara which was represented by MRSM students also won a silver and a bronze medal, as well as a technical award from the annual competition.

They competed with students from 14 countries including South Korea, China, Singapore, the Philippines, New Zealand, Egypt, Indonesia and Thailand, with over 800 participants.

“The Malaysian contingent consists of 51 students, 14 teachers and led by an officer from the Secondary Education Division.

“Mara is committed to produce human capital in robotics and artificial intelligence technology in line with the Industrial Revolution 4.0 (IR4),” the statement said. — Bernama