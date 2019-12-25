Air Selangor: Water supply in affected areas fully restored, bar one

Residents of Seksyen 4 Bangi collect water from taps provided by Pengurusan Air Selangor December 23, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 25 — The water supply has been fully restored in all but one area as of noon today after an odour pollution incident in Sungai Semenyih last week.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) corporate communications chief Abdul Halem Mat Som said based on the distribution system pressure reading, the water supply has been fully restored to Kuala Langat, Hulu Langat, Sepang and Putrajaya.

“The water supply in all areas has been restored to 100 per cent except for Petaling which reported a 99.8 per cent restoration.

“We are expecting the water supply to the affected area to be fully restored by tonight or latest by midnight,” he said in a statement.

Abdul Halem said once the majority of the areas began receiving water, several local service centres and public hydrants were closed from noon.

“Meanwhile, water tankers at the restored areas have been reduced, with some sent to areas still requiring assistance,” he said.

He thanked consumers who have cooperated with Air Selangor throughout the disruption period.

He also urged the public to prevent raw water sources from being polluted and to immediately lodge a report if they come across any form of activities that may cause pollution.

For users still experiencing water disruptions, they may contact Air Selangor via 15300 (landline) or WhatsApp at 019-2816793/019-2800919.

Last Saturday, the Sungai Semenyih water treatment plant was shut down completely after an incident of odour pollution in Sungai Semenyih that was caused by irresponsible parties dumping waste into sewerage manholes owned by Indah Water Consortium Sdn Bhd.

Following the plant’s closure, the water supply to 366 areas with 328,957 consumer accounts in the Federal Territory, Petaling, Hulu Langat, Kuala Langat and Sepang were disrupted.