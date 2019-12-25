Air Selangor: Water supply in affected areas almost fully restored

Residents of Seksyen 4 Bangi collect water from taps provided by Pengurusan Air Selangor December 23, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 25 — The water supply has been almost fully restored to 98.4 per cent of areas in Petaling, Hulu Langat, Sepang, and Kuala Langat as at 6 am after an odour pollution incident in Sungai Semenyih.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) Corporate Communications head, Abdul Halem Mat Som said based on the current reading, Kuala Langat has achieved 100 per cent restoration while Petaling reported a 97.3 per cent restoration, Hulu Langat (98.8 per cent), and Sepang and Putrajaya each at 99.1 per cent.

“While the water supply is being restored, Air Selangor is still mobilising its emergency assistance such as water tanks, local service centres and public water taps until the entire area is fully restored,” he said in a statement today.

Members of the public may obtain the latest information and status updates through the company’s website, Air Selangor smartphone application, or via Facebook and Twitter.

Last Saturday, the Sungai Semenyih water treatment plant was forced to be completely closed following an incident of odour pollution in Sungai Semenyih as a result of irresponsible parties dumping wastes into sewerage manholes owned by Indah Water Consortium Sdn Bhd.

Following the plant’s closure, water supply to 366 areas with 328,957 consumer accounts in the Federal Territory, Petaling, Hulu Langat, Kuala Langat and Sepang were disrupted. — Bernama