KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 24 — A weather warning alert has been issued for some areas of Sarawak from today until tomorrow.

According to a statement from the National Weather and Geophysics Operations Centre of the Malaysian Meteorological Department, heavy rainfall is expected in Sibu (Sibu and Selangau), Mukah, Bintulu, Miri (Subis, Beluru, Miri and Marudi) and Limbang. — Bernama