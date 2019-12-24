Suspected child molester in Kedah surrenders to police

According to a report, a man suspected of molesting a child in a surau toilet in Kedah, has surrendered himself to the police. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 24 — A man suspected of molesting a child in a surau toilet in Kedah, has surrendered himself to the police, the New Straits Times (NST) reported today.

The report said that the 31-year-old man had allegedly committed the act in Surau Al Ikhlas Zon Mawar toilet on December 13, in Kuala Muda.

The report quoted Kuala Muda deputy police chief Superintendent Shamsudin Mamat saying that the suspect who works as a lorry conductor, had turned himself in at the Bedong police station around 3pm yesterday.

“The suspect surrendered and admitted to molesting the girl. Previously, police had raided the suspect’s house in Bedong but he was not there. We believed he had gone into hiding since the video of his crime went viral,” he said in a statement.

The man would be remanded at Sungai Petani Magistrate’s Court this morning.

The daily had yesterday reported that police were on the hunt for the man, after the nine-year-old girl was molested.

The incident was reportedly captured on December 13, by a closed-circuit television (CCTV) placed at the surau's toilet area.

NST reported Shamsudin initially saying that the suspect allegedly had lured the girl into the toilet, before committing the act.

“The incident happened on December 13, but the father reported the case on Dec 18 after he found video recordings from the CCTV," he had said.