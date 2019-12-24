Social activist urges MACC to reopen undersea tunnel and Guan Eng’s bungalow case

Malaysian Anti Corruption Foundation Penang chairman Datuk Ong Chuan Jin speaks during a press conference at Bagan Ajam, Seberang Perai December 24, 2019. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

SEBERANG PERAI, Dec 24 — The Malaysian Anti Corruption Foundation Penang Chairman Datuk Ong Chuan Jin has called on the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to reopen old cases especially the ones on Penang’s undersea tunnel project and former Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng’s purchase of a RM2.8 million bungalow.

He said Lim had bought a house at below the market price so the case should be reopened and fresh investigations must be launched.

“We all know that in the undersea tunnel project, some people allegedly took money, this too should be investigated,” he said during a press conference today.

Ong said it was time for MACC to reopen these cases especially under the leadership of new chief, Latheefa Koya, who had promised to look into reopening old cases.

Lim and businesswoman Phang Li Koon were charged with corruption over the former’s purchase of a house at RM2.8 million but they were both acquitted of the charges last year.

MACC had investigated the undersea tunnel project but the case was never brought to court and it was later closed.

Ong also commented on the corruption cases involving Road Transport Department (RTD) officers where over 70 RTD officers were hauled in for questioning over a lorry protection racket early this year.

A total 26 RTD officers were subsequently slapped with graft charges.

“MACC should place permanent officers in the RTD so that the public can immediately lodge complaints with them,” he said.

He said this will also stop corrupt practices in all RTD offices and this same method could be applied at all police stations and immigration offices.

“MACC officers should be placed as permanent staff at these places to prevent corruption and they could work on a rotation basis,” he said.

He said the foundation can help MACC if the graft organisation do not have enough resources.

“We can help to watch and receive complaints, they don’t have to pay us, we can do it for free,” he said.

He said the foundation has over 600 members in Penang and about 100 of them are active members