SMART Tunnel reopens to traffic

SMART said in a statement that the tunnel’s closure was prompted by swollen Sungai Klang and Sungai Ampang following heavy rain yesterday. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 24 — The SMART Tunnel was reopened to traffic at 9pm after it was closed at 6.30pm yesterday.

According to a Syarikat Mengurus Air Banjir dan Terowong Sdn Bhd (SMART) statement, the temporary closure earlier was activated after receiving instruction from the Irrigation and Drainage Department to channel excess water from Sungai Klang and Sungai Ampang following heavy rain.

“And it saved Kuala Lumpur city centre from facing a major flood,” the statement said.

SMART management apologises for any inconvenience caused to motorists as a result of the tunnel closure. — Bernama