PTPTN expects competitive dividend for SSPN this year

PTPTN Wan Saiful Wan Jan said the expectation was based on the current good performance. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

BUTTERWORTH, Dec 24 ― National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) expects a competitive dividend distribution for National Education Savings Scheme (SSPN) this year.

“As of the third quarter of 2019, 4.26 million accounts have been opened since the launching with total savings of nearly RM5 billion so far. In terms of new accounts this year, 347,709 accounts have been opened until Sept 30.

“We will announce in mid-January the dividend for 2019,” he told reporters after attending the 'Back to School' programme here last night. ― Bernama