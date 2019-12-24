Perak student survives motorbike crash only to fall into ditch and drown, say cops

The body of Muhammad Adib Muhammad, 16, was found in a canal after his friends and villagers carried a search for him. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

PARIT, Dec 24 — The body of male student was found in a canal after he was believed to have fallen into the ditch while washing his wounds after an accident at Ladang Kelapa Sawit Tualang Tumbuh, Kampung Gajah here last night.

The body of Muhammad Adib Muhammad, 16, a student of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Seri Iskandar was found lying prone in the canal after his friends and several surrounding villagers carried a search for his body.

Central Perak police chief, Supt Barudin Wariso said police received a report on the discovery of the body at about 11.57pm last night and from investigations, it was found the victim was believed to have died almost six hours before the police report was made.

He said the victim was clad in a red and white stripe shirt and a pair of black track pants with injuries on his left forehead and on both hands as well as bruises on the left arm.

“Investigations with forensic personnel at the incident location believed the victim was involved in an accident about 50m from the canal where he was found.

“There were signs of a broken side mirror and a small oil spill but when police arrived at the scene, the vehicle was no longer there,” he said in a statement here today.

Barudin said investigation found the victim’s motorcycle taken from the roadside by his two friends to the victim’s family.

He said both friends had promised to meet the victim to go fishing together.

“However, after waiting for an hour at about 7 pm, they decided to go home and found the victim’s motorcycle by the road besides the canal.

“As it was getting dark and the two friends managed to find a pair of green slippers not far from the motorcycle,” he said.

Barudin said the two friends then returned to the location to find the victims with several nearby residents before discovering the body about three hours later.

He said a post-mortem on the victim at Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital in Ipoh found the cause of death was drowning.

“Forensic experts believed the victim was still alive after the accident, as he was able to lift up his motorcycle onto its stand before going to the riverbank where he could have lost his balance and fell into the canal,” he said. — Bernama