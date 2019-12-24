On Xmas eve, thousands queue up to clear outstanding traffic summons

Thousands of Kuala Lumpur residents are queuing up to pay off their summonses at the Jalan Tun HS Lee traffic police station today. ― Picture courtesy of KC Yum

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 24 ― On Christmas Eve, thousands of Klang valley residents are currently queuing up to pay off their traffic summons at the traffic police station on Jalan Tun HS Lee.

This comes after Kuala Lumpur Traffic Enforcement and Investigation Department chief ACP Zulkefly Yahya announced that traffic offenders could clear off their summonses at a 50 per cent discount throughout the Christmas holiday period from December 24 to December 26.

However, this led to a torrent of city denizens to queuing up at the Jalan HS Lee police station waiting frustratingly to clear off their summons.

Several photos and videos show thousands of people waiting patiently for their number to be called at the police station.

A viral social media message also lamented that the queue is moving slower than expected as only 200 people served as of 10.30am since the counters open up at 8am, with 600 or more to go.

KL traffic investigation and enforcement department chief ACP Zulkefly Yahya explained that 24 counters are open at the Jalan Tun HS Lee traffic police station to attend to the public who intend to clear off their summonses during the Christmas period. ― Picture courtesy of KC Yum

When contacted, Zulkefly explained that at the moment, his officers at the station is attending to some 1,000 people queuing up to settle their summonses.

“We currently have 24 counters open up to attend to the public. Although the period is only open to KL folks however our officer will attend to whoever shows up and intends to clear off their summonses,’’ he said to the Malay Mail.

The discount can only be applied at the police counters in Jalan Tun H.S Lee as it is targeted for KL residents.

The event dubbed the “Meet the Customers Day” event would be held between 8.30am and 4pm on throughout the three-day period.