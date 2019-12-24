On Christmas eve, Penang CM wishes for peace, harmony and RM46b transport masterplan

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow declared the success of Penang’s grand transport vision would be the greatest gift for the state’s population, who will benefit from the project’s economic spillover. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 24 ― Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said today for this year’s Christmas gift he wishes for peace and harmony for the people living in the state.

At the same time, he said he also wished for the Penang Transport Master Plan (PTMP) to be implemented with “success” to spur on economic growth.

In a customary address delivered on Christmas eve, Chow declared the success of Penang’s grand transport vision would be the greatest gift for the state’s population, who will benefit from the project’s economic spillover.

“In line with the spirit of Christmas in which Christians celebrate the birth of Jesus as the bringer of truth and blessing, it is my wish to see the people of Penang live in peace and harmony,” he said.

“At the same time, it is also my wish that all of the state’s development plans and in particular the Penang Transport Master Plan (PTMP) will be implemented with success by all parties so it could spur economic growth.

“It is of great importance for our grandchildren and their future to have an efficient public transport system, have good jobs, own homes, and with access to good and optimum healthcare services.”

Chow’s wish comes amid controversy surrounding the PTMP.

What started out as a concept plan to arrest traffic and transportation issues in Penang back in 2009, has now expanded to include massive highway and land reclamation projects that critics say is detrimental to the environment.

The plan is also under intense financial scrutiny. Critics alleged the price tags of some of the major projects had been greatly inflated, suggesting corruption.

When the PTMP was proposed in 2015, it was estimated to cost RM27 billion but now the cost has ballooned to around RM46 billion.

For example, the proposed three paired roads and undersea tunnel, to be implemented by a different PDP, Consortium Zenith, will cost RM6.3 billion while PIL1, a 19.5-km highway, to connect the Bayan Baru airport to the proposed George Town LRT line, is estimated to cost RM7.5 billion.

But the authorities have found no signs of graft.

Chow has defended the PTMP and the few controversial projects within it, saying the plan is necessary to rectify the state’s long-standing traffic problems in a bid to unlock its full economic potential.

In his Christmas address, the Penang CM said his administration puts the interest of the Penang people above all, and that the PTMP underscored that belief.