Number of flood evacuees in Segamat drops to 205

JOHOR BARU, Dec 24 ― The number of flood evacuees in Segamat continues to drop this morning as the flood situation improved and more victims were allowed to return home.

State Local Government, Urban Wellbeing and Environment Committee chairman Tan Chen Choon in a statement said the number of evacuees at six relief centres in the district had dropped to 205 (49 families) as of 10 am today from 252 people (58 families) last night.

They are residents of Kampung Batu Badak, Kampung Pogoh, Kampung Gemereh, Kampung Spang Loi, Kampung Tandong and Kampung Bukit Tunggal located in Mukim Gemereh, Pogoh, Jementah and Buloh Kasap.

According to Tan, despite the sunny weather, the residents could not return as their homes were still flooded with stagnant water as high as 0.3 metres. ― Bernama