Number of flood evacuees in Segamat drops to 182

JOHOR BARU, Dec 24 — The number of flood victims at relief centres in Segamat has dropped further to 182 people from 42 families this afternoon, compared to 205 people from 49 families in the morning.

State Local Government, Urban Wellbeing and Environment Committee chairman Tan Chen Choon in a statement said this followed the closure of the relief centres at the Bukit Tunggal Community Hall at 2pm and at SK Spang Loi at 3pm.

He said the shelters were closed as weather conditions continued to improve and as of 4pm, only four relief centres remained open, housing residents from Kampung Batu Badak, Kampung Pogoh, Kampung Gemereh and Kampung Tandong. — Bernama