In Christmas messages, Azmin and Kit Siang urge Malaysians to reject bigotry, extremism and intolerance

People attend Christmas eve mass at the Church of Our Lady of Fatima in Brickfields, Kuala Lumpur December 24, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 24 — Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali has urged Malaysians to reject bigotry, extremism and intolerance.

In his Christmas message today, Mohamed Azmin said everyone should embrace the spirit of understanding, moderation and mutual respect, adding that the harmony being enjoyed today is the result of compassion, tolerance and understanding among the different communities.

“In this regard, we cannot understate the contributions of Christians towards peace, harmony, prosperity and nation-building. I would like to take this opportunity to call upon all Malaysians to join the Christmas festivities,” he said.

In extending his greetings to Christians, he said Christmas is a season of joy and blessings and a time to give and forgive.

“I wish you and your family will be blessed this Christmas. May joy and peace fill your homes.”

Meanwhile, Iskandar Puteri Member of Parliament Lim Kit Siang said the last 12 months had been testing times for Malaysia to achieve its goal to be a top world-class nation of unity, justice, freedom, excellence and integrity where Malaysians can celebrate the diversity of races, languages, religions and cultures in peace, tolerance, acceptance and co-existence.

“Let Malaysians reaffirm the constitutional principle of Islam as official religion and freedom of worship for other religions and not succumb to the lies, false news and hate speech on social media that the various races and religions are facing an existential threat.

“The Malaysia I want to see is one where the Malays, Chinese, Indians, Kadazans and Ibans come out of their own universes to interact with other communities; to learn, appreciate and accept that Malaysia is not to be identified with any one community but with all the different communities who have made the land their mother country,” he said in his Christmas message. — Bernama