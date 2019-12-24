In Christmas message, Sabah CM urges mutual respect and tolerance

Shafie reminded the people not to be easily influenced by irresponsible parties that sow hatred and mistrust of the government. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Dec 24 — Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal today urged the people to continue fostering the mutual respect and tolerance for each other so as to strengthen racial unity.

He said this would enable the people especially those in Sabah who are from different communities, cultures and religions, to celebrate diverse festivals in a spirit of muhibbah and harmony.

“Today, people of different religions send greetings to each other, not just their family members but also to their friends who are Christians. Whatever the festival, the culture of Sabahans is made up of unity and muhibbah.

“We are always welcoming, we appreciate each other’s diversity and respect the unique customs and cultures which makes Christmas more meaningful,” he said in his Christmas Day message.

Mohd Shafie also urged the people of Sabah to stay united as the unity in diversity in the state was its strength in ensuring joint continuous development.

He also reminded the people not to be easily influenced by irresponsible parties which sow hatred and mistrust of the government as this could jeopardise the development and progress achieved by the state.

“It is my hope to see Malaysians in Sabah continue to be strong and united, especially in facing any challenges and obstacles,” he said.

Mohd Shafie said the additional one day public holiday for the Christmas festival in Sabah beginning this year was a Christmas gift from the state government to the people of Sabah.

“This makes the Christmas holidays (in Sabah) two days, on Dec 24 and 25. The state government is concerned about all the races and communities in Sabah, and allocating the extra holiday is an acknowledgment of the Christian community.

“On behalf of the state government, my wife and family, I want to wish Merry Christmas to all Christian friends throughout Sabah,” he said. — Bernama