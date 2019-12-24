Environment Dept inspects 37 factories over closure of Semenyih water treatment plant

Residents of USJ 4 queue to collect water from a water tanker in Subang Jaya December 23, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, Dec 24 — A total of 37 factories in Selangor were inspected in an integrated odour operation to investigate the cause of closure of the Semenyih water treatment plant and 28 premises were found to be in compliance with Environmental Quality Act 1974, said the Department of Environment (DoE).

In the operation which began yesterday until today, the DoE said nine notices and 17 compounds were issued to premises for non-compliance during the operation.

“Based on DoE records, there were 46 factories in Nilai, Seremban and 379 factories in Hulu Langat, Selangor which were the focus of the integrated operation. Inspection by the DoE on the potential sources would take up to a week from the date of the operation was carried out,” it said in a statement here today.

The DoE said the department would continue to check on factories in Hulu Langat while taking firm actions against those who flouted any regulations of the Environmental Quality Act 1974.

It said 18 DoE investigation teams involving staff from Putrajaya headquarters, Negri Sembilan, Kuala Lumpur and Selangor were mobilised to trace the source of pollution which caused the closure of Semenyih water treatment plant.

The DoE said the investigation would focus on premises producing solvent and oil wastes which is the pollutant identified for the closure of the plant. — Bernama