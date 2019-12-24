Education Ministry denies ‘Islamisation’, says missionary club in schools only for Muslims

The Education Ministry confirmed the legitimacy of the letter, which it said was purely administrative. — Facebook screencap

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 24 — The Ministry of Education has denied today any attempt at Islamisation, after a leaked letter on its cooperation with Putrajaya-linked missionary foundation Yayasan Dakwah Islamiah Malaysia (Yadim) for a club, among others in schools.

The ministry said today that the voluntary programmes called Rakan Siswa Yadim and Rakan Remaja Yadim will not involve non-Muslim students, and they can be refused by any schools or higher education institutions.

“The Education Ministry would like to stress that this is not Islamisation and does not involve non-Muslim students as well as SJK©, SJK(T) and missionary schools,” it said in a statement.

“The ministry guarantees that Rakan Siswa Yadim will be responsible for obeying existing rules and the freedom of religion for non-Muslim students.

“Schools are also asked to monitor the activities to ensure that it does not involve any non-Muslim students,” it added.

MoE also admitted that the leaked letter could cause misunderstanding, and said that it is taking the leak seriously.

“The ministry would like to inform that the letter is an administrative document between the Education Ministry and education institutions to encourage leadership programmes among students,” it said.

Yesterday, MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong had questioned the move when he revealed a letter issued by the ministry to state education directors, approving Yadim to conduct Islamic evangelism activities in schools, teaching institutes, polytechnics, community colleges and public universities.

Wee’s statement was issued on his Chinese-language Facebook page, but not the one in English.

Formed in 1974 by Tun Abdul Razak Hussein, Yadim is under the direct purview of the Prime Minister’s Office and is currently led by chairman Nik Omar Nik Abdul Aziz from Parti Amanah Negara.



