DPM: Christmas is a season of hope, forgiveness and peace

PUTRAJAYA, Dec 24 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail today called on Malaysians to continue to have faith in the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government as it strives to build a new and better Malaysia.

“Christmas celebration is about hope, hope to build a better tomorrow. This is the essence of PH. The new government is established to build a brighter future for all Malaysians. A coalition with hope to drive our country towards glory.

“We are working hard to build a better Malaysia,” she said in her Christmas message, issued by the Deputy Prime Minister's Office here.

Dr Wan Azizah said Malaysians should continue to be thankful as the country remains peaceful this year, allowing people from all walks of life to live in harmony.

“Christmas is also about family, love, gratitude and forgiveness for those who celebrate it,” she said, adding that just like other major celebrations in the country, Christmas too, brings all Malaysians together via open house activity.

In her message, Dr Wan Azizah also called on Malaysians to continue giving to the less fortunate. — Bernama