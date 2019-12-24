Contraband cigarettes, vehicles worth RM4.3m seized in Tapah

Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department director Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said two locals and a Bangladeshi were held. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 24 — The police arrested three men and seized 25,840 cartons of contraband cigarettes and five vehicles worth a total of RM4.3 million in a special operation codenamed ‘Op Asap’ at a house in Tapah, Perak, yesterday.

Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department director Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said two locals and a Bangladeshi aged 26 to 47 were held.

“All the suspects have been remanded for seven days starting today for further investigation,” he said in a statement today.

He said checks found 24,700 cartons of white cigarettes and 1,140 cartons of ‘kretek’ cigarettes of ‘Concept’ brand were suspected of having fake ‘Duty Paid’ stamps on them.

He said the five vehicles seized were a Honda Accord, a Mitsubishi Triton, a Honda Ex-5 motorcycle, and two trucks. — Bernama