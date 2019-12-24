All flood relief centres in Kelantan closed

KOTA BARU, Dec 24 ― All flood relief centres in Kelantan have been closed last night due to good weather in the state in the last two days, said Kelantan Social Welfare Department (JKM) director Said Sidup.

He said the last 38 people from 15 families housed at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Bakong, Pasir Mas were allowed to return home at 8pm yesterday.

“Although the second wave of floods in the state came early, aid for flood victims had been distributed without any problems.

“This is because of our early preparations including the emergency purchase on Dec 9,” he told Bernama when contacted here today.

He said similar preparations were being made for next wave of floods in Kelantan especially on December 25 where there had been a forecast of a high tide phenomenon.

Meanwhile, Said said the JKM was also monitoring the weather conditions in southern Thailand from today until the end of the forecast period for the high tide phenomenon.

He said the heavy rainfall in Thailand was one of the factors contributing to the Kelantan flood disaster as it could raise the level of the Golok River in Rantau Panjang, Pasir Mas and Tumpat. ― Bernama