Air Selangor: Water supply restored to almost 80pc of affected areas

Residents of USJ 4 queue to collect water from a water tanker in Subang Jaya December 23, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 24 — Water supply has return to more than 79.5 per cent of areas of Petaling, Hulu Langat, Sepang and Kuala Langat as at 6pm following an odour pollution incident in Sungai Semenyih.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) Corporate Communications head, Abdul Halem Mat Som said based on the current reading, the company expects water supply to be fully restored much earlier.

“Air Selangor has taken all initiatives to expedite the process to restore supply,” he said in a statement here tonight.

According to him, additional assistance to the affected areas had also been stepped up with 73 tanker lorries and 20 jumbo tanker lorries via the activation of 10 local service centres operating 24 hours apart from 50 static tanks.

Last Saturday, the Sungai Semenyih water treatment plant was forced to be completely closed following an incident of odour pollution in Sungai Semenyih as a result of irresponsible parties dumping wastes into sewerage manholes owned by Indah Water Consortium Sdn Bhd.

Following the plant’s closure, water supply to 366 areas with 328,957 consumer accounts in the Federal Territory, Petaling, Hulu Langat, Kuala Langat and Sepang were disrupted. — Bernama