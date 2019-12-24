Air Selangor: Water supply from polluted plant fully cured

SPAN chairman Charles Santiago speaks during a press conference on the closure of the Sungai Semenyih water treatment plant in Cyberjaya December 23, 2019. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 24 — Water supply from the polluted Sungai Semenyih plant is now fully cured, Air Selangor Sdn Bhd said in a statement today.

The company said tests conducted by the Ministry of Health (MoH) together with the National Water Services Commission (SPAN) found no traces of pollutants in the treated water supply.

“Based on the tests, MoH and SPAN found the treated water quality had met safety standards and no odour was detected from the treatment process and treated water and is, therefore, safe for use,” said Air Selangor Corporate Communication chief Abdul Halem Mat Som.

SPAN yesterday alleged sabotage after its investigation found some 50 cubic metres of illegal waste had been dumped into the Semenyih river, forcing water supply cuts that affected 1.5 million Selangor residents.

Its chairman Charles Santiago said the pollutants included engine oil, oil waste from restaurants and waste from industries.

This is the second incident of water supply disruption caused by toxic waste dumping in just half a year. SPAN has called for a full police investigation.

Areas affected by the cuts will begin to receive water supply in scale, with full restoration expected within 72 hours, Air Selangor said.

“Supply resumption began at 1am today with several affected areas having already received water earlier this morning,” Abdul Halem said.