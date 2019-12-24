Air Selangor: Taps flowing again in 56.9pc of affected areas as of noon

Residents of USJ 4 queue to collect water from a water tanker in Subang Jaya December 23, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 24 — The restoration of water supply to areas in Petaling, Hulu Langat, Sepang and Putrajaya affected by odour pollution in Sungai Semenyih has reached 56.9 per cent as of noon today.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) Corporate Communications Department head Abdul Halem Mat Som said water supply for affected consumers was restored in stages depending on the geographical position and altitude of their premises.

“Areas near the distribution system are expected to receive supply sooner and vice versa,” he said in a statement here today.

He said assistance to the affected areas was further intensified with Air Selangor mobilising 72 water tankers and 21 jumbo tankers, activating 10 Local Service Centres (SMEs) which operate round the clock, and adding 46 static tanks.

Abdul Halem said the Bukit Tampoi Water Treatment Plant had resumed operations at 9am today and pumping and stabilisation of the distribution system were underway.

Last Saturday, the Sungai Semenyih Water Treatment Plant was forced to cease operations because of the odour pollution in Sungai Semenyih due to illegal dumping of waste materials at manholes near Indah Water Konsortium treatment plants.

Following the closure, water supply to 366 areas involving 328,957 customer accounts in Petaling, Hulu Langat, Kuala Langat and Sepang was disrupted. — Bernama