‘Sihat Bersama 2030’ goes to Cabinet next month, says Dzulkefly

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad said the Health Ministry will table a new policy, known as ‘Dasar Sihat Bersama 2030’ (healthy together policy), for the approval from the Cabinet next month. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

PUTRAJAYA, Dec 23 — The Ministry of Health (KKM) will table a new policy, known as ‘Dasar Sihat Bersama 2030’ (healthy together policy), for the approval from the Cabinet next month.

Its Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad said the policy, which is in the form of a long-term plan, is the ministry’s main agenda in transforming health system in the country, in line with the Shared Prosperity Vision 2030 launched last October.

“Sihat Bersama 2030 is the health sector’s translated version of the Shared Prosperity, and the policy involves (the improvement) of the public and private health care sectors.

“ this is a comprehensive and holistic plan on how healthcare reform is going to be implemented in this country,” he said in an interview with Bernama here today.

He said the policy outlined three pillars, namely the public sector transformation, private sector regulatory reform and sustainable health financing system.

According to Dr Dzulkefly, the policy would emphasis on preventive and promotive healthcare while continuing to enhance the existing healthcare services.

He said under the policy, the ministry would also introduce an electronic medical record (EMR) system that stores the record of public health centres’ patients across the country.

The EMR data, which leverages big data technology, would be accessible to private medical centres as well as could be utilised for research and decision making regarding public health issues, he added.

The use of the digital record is also expected to solve the long waiting times issue at public clinics and hospitals. — Bernama