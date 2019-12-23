Rising wild boar population, gruesome murder put Melaka in media spotlight in 2019

Wild boar Johann stands on a meadow with cattle in Meensen near Goettingen November 30, 2016. — AFP pic

MELAKA, Dec 23 — The issue of rising wild boar population and the gruesome murder of a woman and her 11-year-old son whose bodies were chopped into pieces put Melaka in the spotlight this year.

State Agriculture, Entrepreneur Development, Agro-Based Industry and Cooperative chairman Datuk Norhizam Hassan Baktee, in his speech at the State Legislative Assembly sitting in November, said more than 400 wild boars had been shot as at October as part of the government’s efforts to solve the issue, allegedly caused by the migration of the animals from Sumatera, Indonesia, which has left the people, especially the farmers, in despair.

The farmers claimed that the issue was quite disturbing as wild boar hunters had been taking advantage and would charge them RM50 for every wild boar shot in their farms.

Hence, the farmers lauded the state government’s effort, saying that it helped reduce their operating costs and ensure their safety.

Norhizam’s remarks about the rising population of the animals, however, contradicted Melaka Chief Minister Adly Zahari’s statement that the wild boar population in Melaka is still under control and does not threaten the safety of the people.

In rectifying the extent as to whether the allegations that the animals had swum across the Straits of Malacca to find new habitat carried any truth, Bernama spoke to Malaysian Nature Society (MNS) president Prof Dr Ahmad Ismail who clarified that there was no evidence or specific report on the matter.

In fact, Melaka Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) director Mohd Hasdi Husin said the wild boars would not be able to swim 60km across the Straits of Melaka from Sumatra to Melaka as they were known capable of swimming a distance of up 16km.

Nevertheless, he said a DNA test has been undertaken since the beginning of last month and, at press time, the results have not been made known to the public.

Apart from the wild boar issue, Melaka continues to attract media and public attention in 2019 when a Singaporean working as a food deliveryman was accused of killing his wife and stepson following the gruesome discovery of eight human limbs in Krubong on October 10.

Shahrul Nizam Zuraimy, 31, was charged with murdering Norfazera Bidin, 27, and her son at a house in Taman Merdeka Jaya, Batu Berendam.

Melaka Police Chief Datuk Mat Kasim Karim and members of the victim’s family have asked the public to stop spreading inappropriate information and material on the case in respect of the family’s privacy. — Bernama