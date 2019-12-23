PLUS to close all reload lanes from Dec 24 to Jan 2

PLUS Malaysia Berhad will close all its reload lanes from tomorrow to January 2 next year to ensure smooth traffic at toll plazas during the Christmas and New Year holidays. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 23 — PLUS Malaysia Berhad will close all its reload lanes from tomorrow to January 2 next year to ensure smooth traffic at toll plazas during the Christmas and New Year holidays.

In a statement today, PLUS said the move was aimed at reducing traffic congestion caused by highway users queuing up at the reload lanes.

During this festive season, PLUS estimates an 18 per cent increase in traffic from 1.7 million vehicles on normal days to two million vehicles.

Members of the public can reload their cards at about 11,000 locations nationwide such as at automated teller machines (ATM) and convenience stores as well as petrol stations, including those operating at rest areas along the highway.

PLUS said its e-wallet PayDirect service was not operational at the moment. — Bernama