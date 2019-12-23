Health Ministry: Action taken against food premises that operates when flooded

Director General of Health Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the ministry will take stern action against any operators of food premises which continue to prepare food even when their outlets are flooded. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 23 — The Health Ministry will take stern action against any operators of food premises which continue to prepare food even when their outlets are flooded.

In a statement today, its director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the action could be closure of the premises and a compound imposed under the Food Act 1983 and the Food Hygiene Regulations 2009.

“The Health Ministry is aware that some food premises in Kelantan continue to operate despite being flooded, and we refer to the report by Harian Metro on December 21, 2019, titled ‘Mi Celup Banjir’ (flood noodles).

“The Health Ministry through the Food Safety and Quality Division views the issue of food hygiene and safety at food premises seriously, including those that remain open during floods. This is because flood water is dirty and contain various types of bacteria that could contaminate food,” he said.

Last Saturday, the media reported that several food outlets in Rantau Panjang, Kelantan continued to operate despite being flooded, and customers ate their meals while sitting in the flood waters.

He also reminded the public to be selective of the places they go to during the flood season and avoid consuming raw foods such as salads, as well as food which have been exposed.

“Take care of food hygiene and safety during floods. Only drink boiled water and eat cooked food, take care of personal hygiene and wash your hands before eating and after going to the toilet, and get immediate medical treatment if you experience symptoms of food poisoning such as diarrhea and vomiting,” Noor Hisham said.

Further information on food hygiene and safety during floods can be obtained from the nearest health offices and at the website http://moh.spab.gov.my or Facebook account www.facebook.com/bkkmhq. — Bernama