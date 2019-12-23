Database needed to address illegal waste dumping, say NGOs

Waste that was illegally dumped into a manhole near the Bandar Bukit Mahkota IWK plant in Bangi December 23, 2019. — Picture courtesy of SPAN

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 23 — A database on the production and use of chemicals as well as the disposal of industrial waste must be created to detect those responsible for illegally waste dumping.

Association of Water and Energy Research Malaysia (Awer) president S. Piarapakaran said the database would help identify the irresponsible parties involved more systematically.

“Input and output (of disposal of waste) at every level need to be recorded. In the database which uses a simple and inexpensive mechanism, we can identify which companies have failed to process their waste because everything needs to be recorded and this is the best solution (to address the problem),” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

He said illegal waste disposal activities continued unabated because there were parties refused to incur costs to dispose them properly and systematically, and took the easy way out by dumping waste into rivers or sewer system.

He was referring to the Sungai Semenyih Water Treatment Plant which was forced to cease operations on Friday (December 20) due to water pollution incident in Sungai Semenyih, causing water supply disruption to over 1.5 million users in parts of Hulu Langat, Sepang, Putrajaya, Petaling and Kuala Langat.

The National Water Services Commission (SPAN) announced on Sunday (December 22) that the illegal dumping of toxic waste into the Indah Water Konsortium (IWK) sewer by irresponsible parties was the cause of odour pollution at the Sungai Semenyih plant.

Piarapakaran was also of the view that the existing design of sewer system facilitated the irresponsible parties to dispose of their waste indiscriminately.

“This existing design is quite universal, the offender is always looking for opportunities and space to carry out their illegal activities,” he said.

Meanwhile, Water and Energy Consumers Association of Malaysia (Wecam) president T. Saravanan said the lack of integrated action and plans contributed to the pollution in the country.

“The authorities have to show their teeth to arrest or to prosecute the offenders in court while the existing laws need to be amended in order for the fines to be increased,” he said.

At the same time, he also suggested that the number of water treatment plants to be increased to cover the water margins to provide to the population.

In the meantime, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador at a press conference today said police was always open and ready to receive any reports from the public with information pertaining to illegal waste disposal activities.

“If they see a suspicious incident they can report to us immediately and we will take action,” he said. — Bernama