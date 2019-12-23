Bullets, WWII bombs unearthed in Ipoh

A total of 89 bullets and old bombs believed to have been from WWII were discovered in the vicinity of Ipoh Cargo Terminal on Jalan St John in Ipoh today. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

IPOH, Dec 23 — A total of 89 bullets and old bombs believed to have been from WWII were discovered in the vicinity of Ipoh Cargo Terminal on Jalan St John here today.

Ipoh deputy police chief Supt Mohamad Nordin Abdullah said the discovery of the bomb at 9.30am was alerted by a Malayan Railway (KTM) contractor site supervisor, who was excavating the ground work for the construction of a new rail track.

“The complainant, who is an operations manager, then called the Ipoh District Police Headquarters for further action,” he told Bernama here today.

He said following the report, he went to the scene which was a railway line for a freight train and found 30 Uxo Artillery type 105mm bombs, Anti-Personnel Land Mines type 29 bombs and 30 7.62mm bullets.

He said following the discovery, the Bomb Disposal Unit (UPB) of the Perak Contingent Headquarters had ordered the contractor to temporarily halt the excavation work in the area.

“We are also monitoring at the entrance until our work is completed.

“And at 2pm, all the bombs were taken by members of the Perak General Operations Force (GOF) bomb squad to Chenderiang Field, Tapah for further action,” he said. — Bernama