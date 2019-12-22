Aweta: Malaysia’s ‘ice queens’ continue journey to Antarctica after holdup

All Women Expedition to Antarctica mentor Sharifah Mazlina Syed Abdul Kadir (2nd left) with Siti Jumaidah Bensali, Salehah Abu Nor and Nurul Atiqah Tamarun during the flagging off ceremony at KLIA in Sepang December 12, 2019. — Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, Dec 22 — The All Women Expedition to Antarctica (Aweta), who were held up due to uncertain rains in Puntas Arenas, Chile, was finally able to continue the journey yesterday.

Its spokeswoman, when contacted by Bernama, said the team of ice queens led by polar adventurer Dr Sharifah Mazlina Syed Abdul Kadir, was allowed into Antarctica yesterday afternoon.

“The group flew into Antarctica about 6pm yesterday after their flight had been postponed since Wednesday due to uncertain rains in Puntas Arenas.

“They boarded an aircraft from Puntas Arenas to Antarctica and the journey will approximately take five to six hours,” she added.

So far, there were no new updates on the group expedition as communication could only be made via satellite, the spokeswoman said.

The team is on a mission to retrieve and unearth the time capsule planted by Sharifah Mazlina during her first mission to Antarctica in 2004.

The location of the capsule might have changed or it had submerged after 14 years of being buried in the South Pole or it might have been inside the US Research Centre area.

The team, comprising pharmacist Nurul Atiqah Tamarun, 31; Army Corporal Siti Jumaidah Bensali, 34, and Administrative and Diplomatic Officer at the Home Ministry, Salehah Abu Nor, 33, had been slated to begin the mission from December 18 until January 3. — Bernama