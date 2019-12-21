PLUS issues travel time advisory for Christmas, New Year holidays

Users can get the latest traffic information by calling the toll free PLUSLine at 1800 88 0000, follow the PLUSTrafik Twitter service or highway electronic message boards. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 21 ― PLUS Malaysia Bhd (PLUS) today issued its Travel Time Advisory (TTA) for the North-South Expressway (NSE) users ahead of the Christmas and New Year holidays, starting from December 21 to January 1, 2020.

PLUS chief operating officer Zakaria Ahmad Zabidi said this was part of an effort to prevent congestion and traffic dispersal on the highway, rests areas, and toll plazas this festive period.

He said road users from the Klang Valley heading towards further destinations such as Perlis, Kedah, Penang, North Perak, and Johor were advised to enter the highway before 9am.

“Those heading to destinations closer to the Klang Valley are advised to enter the highway after 3pm,” he said in a statement here yesterday.

Those from Perlis, Kedah, Penang, North Perak, and Johor travelling to the Klang Valley during the same period are advised to enter the highway before 9am.

Whereas, those from other states or destinations that are nearer to the Klang Valley are recommended to enter the highway after 3pm.

“We strongly encourage the public to closely follow the TTA schedule as they stand a better chance of experiencing a smoother journey,” he added.

In addition, he also advised users to reload their Touch 'n Go cards earlier and to ensure their Touch 'n Go card has sufficient balance at all times.

