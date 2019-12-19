Polygraph test result should be out next week, says Yusoff Rawther’s lawyer

Muhammed Yusoff Rawther and his lawyer, Mohamed Haniff Khatri Abdulla, arrive at Bukit Aman police headquarters in Kuala Lumpur December 17, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — The lawyer of former researcher Muhammed Yusoff Rawther said the full report of his client’s polygraph test is expected to be ready next week at the latest.

Berita Harian reported Mohamed Haniff Khatri Abdulla as saying they will take a wait-and-see approach over the case, and give the police time to complete their investigations.

“I think if not this week (receiving the report) then maybe next week. Give the police time and space to finish the investigation paper and submit to the Attorney General’s Chambers.

“As to the questions my clients were asked, they cannot be publicly disclosed as it would disrupt the investigations,” he said when contacted.

Haniff added Yusoff is also ready to be called in again to undergo the same tests, if the need arises.

“There is no problem if he is called in to do it again. We will give full co-operation to ensure the case is investigated fairly and transparently,” he said.

Yusoff underwent the test on Tuesday at the Bukit Aman federal police headquarters for four hours, as part of the ongoing investigation process.

He accused PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim of sexual misconduct in October. Last Monday, Yusoff accompanied by his lawyer provided a statement to the police, followed by Anwar on Thursday for the same purpose.