Health Ministry seized products worth RM142m in raids over past three years, says D-G

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the Health Ministry has conducted 4,169 raids for the past three years against licensed pharmacy premises, private clinics and other premises found to have violated various laws and regulations. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 ― The Health Ministry (MoH) through the Pharmaceutical Enforcement Division has conducted 4,169 raids for the past three years against licensed pharmacy premises, private clinics and other premises found to have violated various laws and regulations.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the offences involved violations under the Poisons Act 1952, the Poisons (Psychotropic Substances) Regulations 1989, Sale of Drugs Act 1952 and Medicines (Advertisement and Sale) Act 1956 with the seizure valued at RM142 million.

“The ministry has also carried out enforcement on websites and social media that advertise and sell banned health products online,” he said in a statement yesterday.

At the same time, he said, the monitoring of medical advertisement in all print, electronic and social media was also intensified to ensure that consumers were not affected by unreasonable health claims.

All relevant complaints can be submitted at the website, through the Public Complaints Management System (SisPAA) portal or at any Pharmacy Enforcement branch nearby, or by calling 03-78413200. ― Bernama