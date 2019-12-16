Langkawi 5G demonstration projects show positive results, says MCMC chairman

MCMC chairman Al-Ishsal Ishak said the 5G utilisation cases on the duty-free island resort were in the agriculture, digital healthcare, education, entertainment, smart city, smart transport, and tourism sectors. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

LANGKAWI, Dec 16 — The 5G demonstration projects (5GDP) being conducted by six telecommunications companies on the island here have begun to show very good results with 37 cases of utilisation provided in two months, according to the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) chairman Al-Ishsal Ishak.

He said the 5G utilisation cases on the duty-free island resort were in the agriculture, digital healthcare, education, entertainment, smart city, smart transport, and tourism sectors.

The 5G network technology revolution does not just provide the people with higher data transfer speeds on their mobile phones but also more advanced utilisation in various industries.

“The 5GDP in Langkawi will be implemented within a six-month period from October this year until March next year to demonstrate, test and study if the network is beneficial and what needed to be done to provide new applications or system which will enable the industries to attain further development,” he told reporters here.

Al-Ishsal said it was indeed impressive that in just two months of implementation, there had already been 37 cases of utilisation.

Al-Ishsal visited the island last weekend to check on several 5GDP projects, such as at the Langkawi International Airport and the Maxis eKelas programme at the Kampung Padang Wahid Internet Centre.

He also witnessed Celcom’s 5G Security Solution and Smart City Security with the cooperation from the Royal Malaysia Police and Langkawi Tourism City Municipal Council, as well as several digital healthcare demonstrations such as distance diagnosis, medical tourism, and distance consultation conducted jointly by Digi and U Mobile with the Sultanah Maliha Hospital.

Al-Ishsal said looking at the collaboration and commitment of the project partners, Kedah state government and local authorities, he was confident that the implementation of 5GDP in Langkawi would be a success.

The choice of Langkawi as the pioneer project for 5GDP was apt as a controlled environment was needed and the island had the requirements such as agriculture, tourism, education, entertainment and healthcare sectors, he said. — Bernama