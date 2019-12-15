Thousands flock to reopening of Titiwangsa Lake Gardens

People bring their children to the Water Theme Park at the Titiwangsa Lake Gardens December 15, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 15 — Titiwangsa Lake Gardens was packed with visitors since early morning to experience its new refurbished landscape.

Excitement filled the air as parked vehicles crammed and thousands of visitors from all walks of life cruised about the area.

Nasri Hashim, 40, from Cheras, told Bernama that the facelift has changed the lake garden’s landscape and provided facilities that piqued visitors’ interest.

“Now with the new look, Taman Tasik Titiwangsa is more appealing in term of its landscape and better facilities such as clean toilets and will become a more fun, recreational place to visit,” said the executive who came with his family.

The lake garden was re-opened today since it was closed for renovation on September 1, 2018, with new attractions such as Water Theme Park and a new canopy.

Another visitor, university student, 19-year old Azim Razak was impressed with the refurbishment works that according to the Wangsa Maju lad, created a more fun and safe environment, especially to those who chose to visit the park alone.

Meanwhile a secretary at a private hospital Qasrina Kasim, 41, from Ampang, said the new 2.5km long bicycle track would provide a much safer track because it was built separately from the walking track.

The park also received a thumbs up from 56-year-old Italian tourist, Monica Taylor.

“This place is very relaxing, very green and nice that it is near the city. It’s nice to have a walk when it is not too hot.

“The difference between here (Malaysia) and there (Italy) is the climate but the leisure is always nice,” she said.

She added that the park is clean because there were no rubbish around even though it was packed with people and seemed to be a safe place for families.

The lake, originated from a mine, was officiated by the nation’s third Prime Minister Tun Hussein Onn on February 1, 1980. — Bernama