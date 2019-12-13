Sabah CM: Handover process of SESB to commence early 2020

Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal (left) said the handover process of SESB to the state government from TNB is expected to commence early next year. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Dec 13 — The handover process of Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) to the state government from Tenaga Nasional Berhad is expected to commence early next year, said Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal.

He said discussions were still ongoing between the state government and the Ministry of Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change (MESTECC), particularly over some technical issues.

“This effort is not only for the interest of Sabah but also for the country as we hope to contribute towards the development of the country in terms of attracting more investors (into the power sector),” he told reporters today.

Earlier, Mohd Shafie attended a meeting between the state government and Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change Minister Yeo Bee Yin at the Sabah State Administrative Centre (PPNS) here.

Mohd Shafie said among matters discussed during the meeting were preparations done by relevant parties towards the handover process. — Bernama