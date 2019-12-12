Kolej Vokasional Taiping wins three awards at World Inventor Award Festival

Two students from Kolej Vokasional Taiping in Perak won three awards including the Innovation Inventor Grand Award at the World Inventor Award Festival in South Korea on Sunday. — Picture from Facebook/Amir Soffian

PUTRAJAYA, Dec 12 — Two students from Kolej Vokasional Taiping in Perak won three awards including the Innovation Inventor Grand Award at the World Inventor Award Festival, held in South Korea on Sunday, through their creation — high powered motorcycle parking lock system.

Nurazira Muhammad Saiful and Nur Aikeyra Wafa Nashwa Karim representing the college, also won a trophy and certificate for two other awards namely the Gold Medal and the Electronics Field Order of Merit Award.

Sharing the success story, their teacher, Nini Syarina Zakaria said the system was designed to reduce motorcycle theft and to improve the security system at motorcycle parking areas.

“The project uses a micro-controller that acts as the main driver for each component. Solenoids are used as locks.

“Users just need to enter their password and phone number and the lock will automatically work. At the same time, GSM (Global System for Mobile Communication) will send a short message to phone stating the password entered earlier,” she said in a statement here today.

Nini Syarina said the GSM application would also send notifications or information about the condition of the motorcycle, for example if there is any interruption or theft attempt, an alarm would be sent and a brief message would be sent to the user stating that the motorcycle is in danger.

Meanwhile, Kolej Vokasional Taiping director Kamarulzaman Nayan said he was proud of the students’ achievement.

“More projects to be highlighted in cultivating innovation as one of the agendas in TVET (Technical, Vocational Education and Training) and this is the first step for Kolej Vokasional Taiping to carry out the mission,” he said. — Bernama