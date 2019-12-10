Pahang establishes Cameron Highlands Development Corporation

Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said PKCH was established by the Pahang state government to ensure sustainable development in the highlands. — Bernama pic

KUANTAN, Dec 10 — The Cameron Highlands Development Corporation was established by the Pahang state government to ensure sustainable development in the highlands.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said the establishment of PKCH, which was approved on November 23, would also play a role in promoting Cameron Highlands as a centre for trade, investment and logistics as well as assisting in the socio-economic, infrastructure, residential and agricultural development planning.

Chaired by the mentri besar with the state secretary as its deputy chairman, PKCH members comprised five representatives of state government, three from the federal government and two experts.

“The state government has also made several key decisions including all agricultural land in Cameron Highlands which has been issued with the Temporary Occupation Licence is given the ownership title for Perbadanan Setiausaha Kerajaan Pahang to lease out the land to farmers within the stipulated period.

“Farmers who wish to lease the land must first obtain the Malaysian Good Agricultural Practices certificate issued by the Agriculture Department,” he said in a press statement here yesterday.

Meanwhile, Wan Rosdy said the second phase of enforcement operation code-named “Op Lestari” which was suspended last April following an injunction filed by 28 smallholders at the High Court would be resumed over an area of 97.12 hectares.

He said the state government welcomed the decision of the federal government to mobilise personnel from the Malaysian Armed Forces, the General Operations Force as well as the police during the operation.

Wan Rosdy said in order to strengthen enforcement, the state government had also approved the establishment of the Pahang State Enforcement Unit and a task force under the Pahang Forestry Department to regulate the forest replanting programme especially in the river reserve areas. — Bernama