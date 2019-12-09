Report: Samy Vellu’s son files suit to confirm father’s mental health

S. Vell Paari wants the court to hold an inquiry under Section 52 of the Mental Health Act 2001 to determine if his father Samy Vellu is a mentally disordered person. — Malay Mail pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 9 — The son of former MIC president and minister Tun S. Samy Vellu has filed an originating summons in the High Court against his father to determine if the latter is mentally sane and able to manage his personal affairs.

Citing court documents filed on December 2, The Edge reported that Datuk Seri S. Vell Paari named his 82-year-old father as the sole defendant in the application and wants the court to hold an inquiry under Section 52 of the Mental Health Act 2001 to determine if Samy Vellu is a mentally disordered person.

According to the news report, Vell Paari wants to know when his father’s mental health started to decline if it is proven so, if the latter can give instructions to lawyers and when he could be incapable.

One Professor David Ames and Dr Bharathi were cited to have found Samy Vellu to be a mentally disordered person.

The Edge reported Vell Paari as claiming that Samy Vellu has not able to access funds from his own bank accounts as the bankers are aware of his condition and have purportedly refused to follow given instructions, prompting the suit.

Vell Paari who was formerly MIC secretary-general also reportedly said he and his father are involved in a separate legal dispute at the High Court in Ipoh filed by Samy Vellu’s former mistress identified only as Meeriam.

Vell Paari confirmed filing the case when contacted by Malay Mail this morning. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Vell Paari said that for this reason, he hopes the court in Kuala Lumpur will hear his application before Meeriam’s suit.

Vell Paari was also reported to be seeking the court’s permission for Dr Prem Kumar Chandrasekaran, a consultant neuropsychiatrist and head of Neurobehavioral Medicine at the Penang Adventist Hospital, or other mental health experts, to examine Samy Vellu’s mental capability for a medical report.

The son also reportedly wants to know how many properties Samy Vellu owns.

Vell Paari was reported to be seeking a court date and for his father to be produced physically for an inquiry into the latter’s mental health.

Should Samy Vellu be confirmed to be mentally incapable, Vell Paari asked that the court appoint him to a committee to manage his father’s affairs, together with lawyer Datuk C. Vijaya Kumar or anyone else the court sees fit. He also asked to be made a litigant to represent his father.

The son said the court can determine the committee’s powers, make provisions for costs and expenses, and remuneration to be paid to members.

According to The Edge, Samy Vellu’s wife and daughter are aware of Vell Paari’s court bid.

Vell Paari confirmed filing the case when contacted by Malay Mail this morning, adding that he will issue a statement on the matter later.