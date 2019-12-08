MB: Kedah plans incentives for ketum growers to switch crop

Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir said the Kedah government is planning to give incentives to ketum growers in the state to switch to other crops. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

ALOR SETAR, Dec 8 — The Kedah government is planning to give incentives to ketum growers in the state to switch to other crops.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir said the plan was discussed in the Drugs Eradication Action Council meeting today, following a meet up with 52 ketum growers from Kedah and Perlis last month.

Among others, he said, the incentives will include seed subsidy, loan grant, household living aid and marketing platform for these farmers to market their new crops.

“AADK (National Anti-Drugs Agency) has also suggested capacity building in form of training and courses for farmers, to develop alternative crops.

“The alternative crop programme can be a success if farmers can increase their knowledge in agriculture and latest technology, and with a more competitive alternative crop,” said Mukhriz in his speech while chairing the meeting here today.

Present was AADK director-general Datuk Seri Zulkifli Abdullah.

Among others, the meeting also discussed the effectiveness of the National Anti-Drugs Agency (NADA) pilot projects carried out in Kota Setar, Lubuk Merbau, Padang Terap and Kuah in Langkawi for three months since July, which have resulted in lower crime rates in the said areas. — Bernama