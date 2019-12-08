At hotel that birthed PKR, Azmin tells Anwar party is bigger than individuals

PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali speaks during the ‘SPV 2030’ at Hotel Renaissance Kuala Lumpur December 8, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 8 — Datuk Seri Azmin Ali has delivered a scathing speech here today against his boss Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, telling thousands of supporters gathered at a hotel where PKR was birthed that the party is bigger than individuals.

From the tone of his speech, made at a dinner which he had claimed would be a briefing on the Shared Prosperity Vision 2030 (SPV 2030), Azmin seemingly sought to depict Anwar’s camp as blind fanatics whose sole focus is political intrigues.

To him, it was his faction that has instead stayed true to PKR’s reform ideals, and the SPV 2030 was the apparent testament of his commitment to the struggle for justice, good governance and equitable economics.

These were principles that laid the party’s founding, Azmin stressed in various moments of his sharply-worded speech, and which to him, the PKR president had betrayed.

“In April 1999, I was here together with many others in this very hall to discuss what would later become the People’s Justice Party,” he said, referring to PKR.

“But 20 years, later I am called a traitor. What has happened to PKR, ladies and gentlemen?

“Yet I don’t want to claim credit because the party was built by you all... this party wasn’t built by one person, or a single family, but by Malaysians,” he added.

Azmin, conspicuously angered by the treatment he received at the party’s national congress in Melaka yesterday, accused Anwar of hypocrisy, dynastic politics, and displaying temperament similar to a dictator by refusing to accommodate views that differ from his own.

