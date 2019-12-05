Umno must undergo ‘a serious radical alignment’ to match current ideologies, says Tok Mat

Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan speaks at the opening of the Woman, Youth and Puteri wings during the 2019 Umno General Assembly at the PWTC in Kuala Lumpur December 4, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4 — Umno deputy president Datuk Ser Mohamad Hassan today said that it is imperative for the party to undergo “a serious radical alignment” with the current aspirations and ideologies of this generation.

Mohamad said Umno cannot afford to be trapped itself by relying on outdated political doctrines and thinking that can ruin the party’s future.

“This realignment is to ensure that our political culture not only address legitimate concerns of the rakyat, but in line with the changes of way of life, work culture and ideas in the age of disruption,” he said during his speech when he officiated the joint opening of the party’s Youth, Women and Puteri wings’ annual general assembly at the Putra World Trade Centre here today.

To accomplish such a huge task, Mohamad reminded party members of the importance of being agile and the need to continuously learn.

“Umno must have the agility to learn. We must be quick to learn new things, understand it and apply it.

“This means that Umno must be a learning political entity and an idea-based party.

“Those who are illiterate in the 21st century are not those who can’t read or write, but refused to learn or relearn,” he said

Mohamad also stressed that Umno members must have the resilience to face political challenges from their enemies and even those within the party.

He then chided those who have left the party after Umno had lost federal powers, calling them “frogs” and without political resilience.