Parliament passes abolition of Malaysian Health Promotion Board Act 2006

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 — The Dewan Rakyat yesterday passed the abolition of the Malaysian Health Promotion Board Act 2006 following the dissolution of the Act under which the Board was placed.

The Act was abolished when the Dewan Rakyat passed the Malaysian Health Promotion (Dissolution) Bill 2019 after the third reading before Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof.

Deputy Health Minister Dr Lee Boon Chye, when winding up the Bill, said the dissolution of the Malaysian Health Promotion Board (LPKM) was in line with the decision of the government to implement rationalisation in agencies in the public service.

He said that the outcome of the audit revealed the achievement of the LPKM was not satisfactory compared to the allocation it received besides the high management cost, no technical expertise in promoting health as well as the duplication of functions with the Health Ministry.

“In addition, the LPKM does not fulfil the expectation of government policy on federal statutory bodies, that is, not acting as an agency that generates income and enforcement.

“The LPKM also does not have a strong financial position and is fully dependent on yearly government allocations,” he said.

