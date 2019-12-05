Man electrocuted in Pasir Mas, death toll of 2019 Kelantan flood season now at three

People clean up after floods in Kampung La, Jerteh December 4, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 — The flood situation in Kelantan is reported improving, while in Terengganu, there is a slight increase in the number of evacuees.

In Kelantan, the number of flood evacuees has dropped to 11,436, involving 4,442 families, as at 8am today, from 12,269 people (4,684 families) yesterday.

According to the Social Welfare Department’s InfoBencana, 30 flood relief centres are still in operation in four districts, namely Pasir Mas, with 8,117 evacuees (3,288 families), Tumpat (3,183 evacuees involving 1,120 families), Pasir Puteh (80 evacuees involving 15 families) and Kuala Krai (56 evacuees involving 19 families).

Meanwhile, the Kelantan government’s ebanjir showed that the water in Sungai Golok at Rantau Panjang in Pasir Mas, and at Kuala Jambu, Tumpat, is still above the danger level.

The weather in the state this morning is fine, with no main roads closed because of the flood, which has so far claimed three lives, the latest, a 51-year-old single father, Zulkapli Yaakub, 51, who was electrocuted while wading through floodwaters in front of his house in Kampung Tasek Permai, Pasir Mas, yesterday.

A bulldozer is brought in to help clean-up efforts at Kampung Chuchuh Puteri in Kuala Krai December 4, 2019. — Bernama pic

In Terengganu, the number of flood victims at the eight relief centres increased to 1,047 people (269 families) this morning, from 899 people (235 families) last night.

According to the Social Welfare Department’s InfoBencana, the 616 of the flood victims (161 families) are in di Kuala Nerus, Setiu (37 people involving eight families) and Kuala Terengganu (394 people involving 100 families.

The weather in the state is also reported fine this morning.

In Johor, the number of flood evacuees remained at 21 people and they were being accommodated at a relief centre at Sekolah Agama Seri Comel in Parit Sulong, Batu Pahat.

Johor local Government, Urban Wellbeing and Environment Committee chairman Tan Chen Choon said 16 of the evacuees (three families) are from Kampung Parit Betong, while the other five evacuees are a family from Kampung Parit Abdul Rahman, Parit Sulong. — Bernama