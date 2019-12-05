Eight AIDS-related deaths recorded in Kajang Prison as of October, says deputy director

Kajang Prison deputy director M. Basakaran officiates 2019 World AIDS Day in Kajang December 4, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 — Eight AIDS-related deaths have been recorded involving male inmates of Kajang Prison as of October this year, said its superintendent Shollehin Dahari.

He said on average, an estimated eight to 10 male inmates of Kajang Prison succumbed to the disease each year.

“On average, we receive about 120 HIV-positive inmates each year,” he told reporters after the closing of the 2019 World AIDS Day Celebration by Kajang Prison deputy director M. Basakaran near here yesterday.

Shollehin said all the HIV-positive inmates were placed in a separate block and they would receive treatment at the prison clinic or nearby hospitals if necessary.

On the event, he said various activities had been conducted including a health talk and poster drawing which aimed at educating inmates on the importance of HIV awareness. — Bernama