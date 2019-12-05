Anwar concedes he is man at centre of ex-PKR researcher’s sex claim, calls it slander

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim officiates the Perak PKR Convention in Kuala Kangsar December 3, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has admitted he is the political leader accused of sexual impropriety by a former party worker ahead of PKR’s much anticipated annual congress that kicks off tonight.

But the PKR president dismissed the latest scandalous claim as baseless and slander to tarnish his reputation as Pakatan Harapan’s next prime minister after Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

“I vehemently deny the baseless slander.

“On the dates mentioned, I was actively participating in campaigns in the run-up to the Port Dickson by-election, and attended Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birthday remembrance celebration in Kuala Lumpur, and returned to Port Dickson to oblige my campaign schedule.

“The act committed is a plot to hurt my image, in time for the 14th Keadilan National Congress, and the power transition process of the nation’s leadership,” he said in a statement this afternoon.

Anwar said his aide Shukri Saad will file a police report today on his behalf against his latest accuser Muhammad Yusoff Rawther.

He added that his lawyer Ramkarpal Singh will send a letter of demand to Yusoff.

Yusoff is the grandson of the legendary consumer rights fighter, SM Mohamed Idris, who died of heart failure on May 17, aged 93.

The 26-year-old previously worked as a PKR researcher.

His granduncle Mohideen Abdul Kader, who is the current Consumer Association of Penang president, has denounced Yusoff’s allegation as “sodomy politics” and distanced the family from it.

Mohideen described the young man as a jobless university dropout with a “very inflated ego of himself” and believed Yusoff to have been exploited by other politicians in a power struggle, without naming anyone.